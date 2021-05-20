Celebrating National Endangered Species Day which falls on 21 May 2021, Indira Gandhi Zoo in Vizag is going to organise an online quiz competition on the subject. Any school/college students in the city or otherwise can participate in this quiz and exhibit their knowledge of India’s wildlife.

This online quiz will become available online on Friday, 21 May 2021 at 10 AM and will go on till Saturday, 22 May 2021 at 10 PM. There will be 25 questions in total in the quiz which will be about the various endangered species found in the country and around the world. Participants will be given a time period of 20 minutes to attempt these 25 questions and answer as many as they can.

Interested students can log on to Indira Gandhi Zoological Park’s website, which is www.vizagzoo.com, wherein a link will be provided to them at 10 AM on Friday, to join the competition and take the quiz. Every student who takes this quiz will be provided with a participation certificate for taking part in this competition which they can download from the zoo’s website after they are done with the quiz.

This online quiz is being organised by the Indira Gandhi Zoo in Vizag, in collaboration with the Forest Department of the AP Government, to spread awareness about the endangered species in India and the issues concerning their conservation. Vizag Zoo is presently closed for visitors and is set to undergo major renovations soon.

Students of Vizag are urged to take part in this online quiz and show their love for the rich wildlife in India.