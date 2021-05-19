One of the biggest zoos in India and a major tourist spot in Vizag, Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) is set to get a major uplift. As part of the Executive Capital development initiative, which includes turning the entire Beach road into a tourism corridor, Andhra Pradesh State Government has sanctioned a renovation project worth Rs. 137.6 crores at the zoo. Due to the cyclone Hudhud in 2014, the zoo had suffered severe infrastructural damages which had set it back in terms of development. Now, the government wishes to make major renovations and repairs to bring this zoo in Vizag to international standards.

These upgrades include a new Marine enclosure at the Sagar Gate on the beach road side, the main entrance plaza full of animal replicas, the addition of new animal enclosures like deer safari, a special quarantine centre for newly admitted animals and much more. It is one of the most important developmental undertakings as it is vital to preserving eco-tourism in Vizag.

#1 Ocean World at Sagar Gate

To expand the range of aquatic species at the zoo, a new marine enclosure will be built at the Sagar Gate entry which is on the beach road side. This facility will be easily accessible to the visitors and is expected to be a major tourist attraction when the zoo reopens. As of now, there’s only the Marine Eco-Park in this area.

#2 Main Entrance Plaza

The entry into the zoo will be made an easier experience for the zoo visitors as a new Main Entrance Plaza will come up, adorned with animal replicas, at the front of the zoo. This will facilitate for the visitors to have an enriching experience as they immerse into the wildlife at hand.

#3 Veterinary Hospital

Under the renovation project, it has also been decided that a veterinary hospital will be constructed within the zoo premises where the zoo animals can be treated and taken care of. It is one of the major renovations as part of the upgradation project of Indira Gandhi Zoo in Vizag.

#4 Animal Rehabilitation Centre and Quarantine Centre

To take better care of animals and ensure their smooth adjustment to the zoo environment, an Animal Rehabilitation Centre (ARC) will also be developed at the zoo.

A special quarantine centre will also be built to accommodate animals new to the ARC where they will be put under observation for a time period and their health monitored before they are let out into the expanses of the zoo.

#5 Animal enclosures to be upgraded

In order to boost the number of visitors to the zoo, the authorities will be roping in new species from various parts of the country and even abroad. Wolves and female ostriches will be brought from Chennai, male hippopotamus and Tomin deer from Delhi zoo.

New enclosures will be built to accommodate these new members of the zoo family. A special deer safari will also be constructed while the existing lion safari will be renovated.

#6 Other infrastructural upgrades

There are many other infrastructural upgrades that the zoo authorities have planned to improve daily footfall, like a new administration building, parking facilities near the two entrances, etc.