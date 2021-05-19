Technology has truly given space for non-integrated-on-screen growth. What may have seemed unconventional a few years ago has indeed taken a U-turn. Yes, social media has been a radical revolution, from being a part of life to becoming a larger-than-life phenomenon. Not all do have the privilege of being cast on the silver screen directly, but few are blessed with the talent and skill to pave their way to stardom through social media. Here are the 4 most followed Telugu female influencers who consistently entertain their 1 Million+ followers on Instagram with their refreshing content.

#1 Deepthi Reddy

Instagram Username: deepthi_sunaina

Followers: 2.1M

View this post on Instagram A post shared by D E E P T H I R E D D Y 🇮🇳 (@deepthi_sunaina)

Deepthi Reddy, also known as Deepthi Sunaina, hails from the city of Hyderabad. With a degree in arts, her acting career started with Dubsmash videos. Recognizing her efforts were paying off with the response and appreciation from her near and dear ones, Deepthi set out to create more such entertaining content. It was only later that she realised content creation had become her career. Currently, Deepthi Reddy posts cover songs on YouTube and is an avid Instagram Reels creator. Deepthi is one of the most followed Telugu female influencers on Instagram.

#2 Deepika Pilli

Instagram Username: deepika_pilli

Followers: 1.2M

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Pilli (@deepika_pilli)

Deepika Pilli hails from the city of Vijayawada and completed her education there. She started her acting career by creating short lip-sync TikTok videos. With the masses sharing her content and through the word-of-mouth channel, Deepika Pilli became a household name. With the integration of apps, she accumulated a significant follower base on Instagram subsequently. Currently, Deepika posts cover songs and blogs on her YouTube channel and she was recently seen as the host along with Rashmi Gautam on the popular Telugu dance reality show Dhee 13.

#3 M. Bala Bhargavi

Instagram Username: bhanuu_1006

Followers: 1.2M

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M.bala bhargavi (@bhanuu_1006)

Bhanu is a Telugu-language female influencer from Vijayawada. Her initial tryst with content creation was on the TikTok app, where she was well admired for her Dubsmash videos and comedy clips. It was the integration of apps and the versatility that she offered, that diverged her followers from one platform to the other. Currently, Bhanu posts cover songs and blogs on her YouTube channel and is a pioneer in the YouTube shorts space.

#4 Alekhya Harika

Instagram Username: alekhyaharika_

Followers: 1.1M

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alekhya Harika (@alekhyaharika_)

Alekhya Harika hails from the city of Hyderabad and finished her Under-Graduation degree there. She has been a pioneer in the Telugu web series space and makes videos, sketches and short films about everyday life. Harika established herself through the Dhethadi YouTube channel which is famously known for its Telangana Pilla delivery style. And today, she is recognised as Dhethadi Harika. Alekhya Harika was also part of the Big Boss Season 4 and went upto the finale. Currently, Dhethadi Harika entertains her 1.8 Million subscribers with short films and web series and is a frequent Instagram reels creator, which has made her one of the most followed Telugu female influencers.