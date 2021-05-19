Scuba diving opens up an underwater world for the adventurous, allowing them a glimpse into a marvellous realm. It is indeed a world of breathtaking beauty with coral reefs and aquatic flora and fauna that defy description. Added to the mystery are the shipwrecks discovered underwater. To expand the horizon of diving spots for scuba diving enthusiasts, LiveIn Adventures, a Vizag-based scuba diving school, is chalking out plans to explore British-era shipwrecks in Srikakulam District.

In this regard, the team had approached the District Administration. Speaking to Yo! Vizag, Balaram Naidu, Founder of Livein Adventures, said that they have shortlisted three sites in Srikakulam to carry out their expeditions. “After discovering the 100-year-old British-era shipwreck at Baruva, we are now planning to explore the capsized ships at Bhavanapadu and Jogampeta in Srikakulam District.”

Sharing interesting facts about the British-era shipwrecks at the proposed scuba diving sites in Srikakulam, Mr Balaram informed that the origin of the vessel, sunk near Bhavanapadu is unknown. “The shipwreck at Jogampeta dates back to 1944. It sunk during the 1944 bombings during World War II. However, there are no official records, revealing as to which country the ship belonged to, and how many passengers it carried at that point in time,” he added.

The team of LiveIn Adventures had visited Bhavanapadu and conducted a preliminary survey. Shedding light on what lies ahead, the ex-Naval Officer, said, “We need to conduct more dives to the sites, assess how safe it would be for tourists, and then submit a report to the authorities about its novelty. The expedition process is currently kept on hold in light of the pandemic. We would resume our activities after things settle down.”