Mohammad Danish is among the final 9 contestants for the Indian Idol 12 title. He hails from Delhi and learnt music under the abled guidance of his grandfather, Ustad Abdul Karim Khan. Danish released a patriotic song ‘We Indians’, as his first album under the guidance of Bollywood lyricist of Bajirao Mastani fame, A M Turaz. He was also the recipient of The Voice of India Award (2017). Currently, Danish is paving his way into Bollywood as a playback singer.

#1. Yaad Aa Raha Hai

View count: 12M+

Yaad Aa Raha Hai is from the 1982 Bollywood movie Disco Dancer. The original version was sung by Bappi Lahiri. With a combination of trombones and keys, this song truly set the Indian Idol show on fire when Danish performed it.

#2. Dulhe Ka Sehra

View count: 10M+

Dulhe ka Sehra is a 1990s song from the film Dhadkan. The song was originally sung by Nadeem-Shravan and Hunterz. It was indeed a breathtaking experience on the Indian Idol show when the duo of Danish and Sawai Bhatt sang the song.

#3. Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast

View count: 5M+

Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast is an iconic song from the 1994 Bollywood film Mohra. Danish shocked the Indian Idol judges and the contestants by picking up the song uniquely. The song was sung by the versatile artists Udit Narayan and Kavita Krishnamurthy.

#4. Pyar Ka Tohfa

View count: 3.8M+

The song Pyar Ka Tohfa was performed as a duet between Arunita and Danish. The original song dates back to the 90s Bollywood movie Tohfa. The song was originally sung by the legendary singers Kishore Kumar and Asha Bhosle.

#5. Jeena Jeena

View Count: 2.5M+

The song Jeena Jeena is from the 2015 Bollywood film Badlapur. The song was originally sung by Atif Aslam. It was a melodious performance by Mohammad Danish indeed as he mesmerised everyone with his soulful voice.

#6. Chaiyya Chaiyya

View count: 2.3M+

Chaiyya Chaiyya is a popular song from the Shah Rukh Khan starrer 1998 Bollywood film Bombay. This performance by Danish has been instrumental in pushing him to the Indian Idol finals. The song was originally sung by the great singers Sukhwinder Singh and Sapna Awasthi.

#7. Ek Hasina Thi

View count: 2.2M+

The song Ek Hasina Thi is from the album Karz that was released in the year 1980. The song was initially sung by the legendary late singer Kishore Kumar and Asha Bhonsle. The later version of the song featured Himesh Reshammiya and Urmila Matondkar and was sung by Shreya Ghoshal.

#8. Piya Re Piya Re

View count: 1.6M+

The song Piya Re Piya Re is from the Bollywood album Sultan of Sufi. This song, in Danish’s voice, indeed played magic on the Indian Idol show, with Danish staying true to the essence of the song. The song was originally sung by the famous Pakistani singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

#9. Deva Shree Ganesha

View count: 1.1M+

The song Deva Shree Ganesha is from the 2011 Bollywood film Agneepath. The song is sung by Mohammad Danish indeed added a flavour of diversity to the Indian Idol. The song was originally sung by noted Marathi singer, Ajay Gogavale.

#10. Mere Dushman Tu Meri Dost Ko Tarse

View count: 844K+

The song was performed by Danish at Dharmendra and Asha special episode at the Indian Idol. This melodious performance by Danish proved his versatility. This song is from the Bollywood film Aaye Din Bahar Ke. The song was originally sung by the legendary singer Mohammed Rafi.