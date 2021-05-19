As cases of Mucormycosis, commonly known as Black Fungus, are being reported in Vizag, it has been made a notifiable disease which means all the government and private hospitals witnessing these cases should report to the district health officials. Five government hospitals in Vizag and one in Srikakulam have been listed to treat patients with black fungus symptoms and are advised to follow the management protocol for Mucormycosis under the Aarogyasri scheme. Furthermore, the treatment will also be available in any other hospital having requisite treatment as notified under the YSR Aarogyasri HealthCare scheme. The approximate medical expenses for the treatment would cost around Rs 2-3 lakh.
Hospitals listed under the Aarogyasri scheme in Vizag for Black Fungus treatment are Government ENT Hospital, Government Regional Eye Hospital, Government Hospital for Chest Diseases (Andhra Medical College), King George Hospital (KGH), and VIMS. Additionally, Government Medical College, Srikakulam (CGH) has also been notified to treat Black Fungus. 20 beds allocated for Black Fungus cases in Dermatology Department, KGH. A clinical management protocol committee has been set up with a team consisting of Andhra Medical College Principal Dr. PV Sudhakar and senior doctors from ENT Hospital, Chest Hospital, Regional Eye Hospital and Microbiologists.
Principal Secretary (Health and Family Welfare), Anil Kumar Singhal IAS directed Visakhapatnam District Collector, V Vinay Chand to take necessary action and coordinate with the District Medical and Health Officers (DMHO) for implementation of treatment. According to the health officials, with the incidence of Mucormycosis cases, it has been declared as a notified disease. It has been further informed that both government and private practitioners are to intimate the public health authorities, DMHO/Collector if any suspected or confirmed cases of Mucormycosis are reported. As the fungal infection is spread through spores through the nasal route and is a rapidly progressive fungal disorder, delay in identification of the disease and its management leads to high morbidity and mortality.
Major symptoms are witnessed in recovered Covid-19 patients who were under high steroids, individuals suffering from diabetes who are on prolonged medication. Though there have been no cases reported in government hospitals officially, there are suspected cases reported in private hospitals. Patients’ attendees are having a tough time finding the Liposomal Amphotericin B 50 mg vials prescribed for black fungus treatment. Few hospitals are apparently sending the samples of fungus to the lab for test and further examination.
Symptoms:
- Pain and redness around eyes and/or nose
- Fever
- Headache
- Facial swelling
- Paresthesia/anaesthesia of the nose, cheeks, teeth and palate, Toothache
- Dryness in the nose with blackish crusting
- Nasal discharge (blood-stained)
- Sinus
- Unilateral headache
- Eyes related
- Peri orbital swelling
- Blurred or double vision, decreased vision, Loss of vision
- Chest pain
- Altered mental status
High-risk groups
- Diabetes Mellitus patients
- Patients on High dose steroids
- Patients on Immunomodulators
Do’s:
- Control Hyperglycemia
- Post covid, monitor blood, and glucose levels
- Use steroid responsibly
- Use sterile water for a humidifier for oxygen therapy
- Use antibiotics sensibly
Don’ts:
- Don’t neglect symptoms or health warnings
- Not all nose blocks are bacterial sinusitis for Covid affected patients
- Don’t hesitate to investigate on detection of black fungus
- Don’t neglect important span of time to treat black fungus
- Not to reuse disposable oxygen delivery devices like Nasal prongs, Face mask
Discussion about this post