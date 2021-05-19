As cases of Mucormycosis, commonly known as Black Fungus, are being reported in Vizag, it has been made a notifiable disease which means all the government and private hospitals witnessing these cases should report to the district health officials. Five government hospitals in Vizag and one in Srikakulam have been listed to treat patients with black fungus symptoms and are advised to follow the management protocol for Mucormycosis under the Aarogyasri scheme. Furthermore, the treatment will also be available in any other hospital having requisite treatment as notified under the YSR Aarogyasri HealthCare scheme. The approximate medical expenses for the treatment would cost around Rs 2-3 lakh.

Hospitals listed under the Aarogyasri scheme in Vizag for Black Fungus treatment are Government ENT Hospital, Government Regional Eye Hospital, Government Hospital for Chest Diseases (Andhra Medical College), King George Hospital (KGH), and VIMS. Additionally, Government Medical College, Srikakulam (CGH) has also been notified to treat Black Fungus. 20 beds allocated for Black Fungus cases in Dermatology Department, KGH. A clinical management protocol committee has been set up with a team consisting of Andhra Medical College Principal Dr. PV Sudhakar and senior doctors from ENT Hospital, Chest Hospital, Regional Eye Hospital and Microbiologists.

Principal Secretary (Health and Family Welfare), Anil Kumar Singhal IAS directed Visakhapatnam District Collector, V Vinay Chand to take necessary action and coordinate with the District Medical and Health Officers (DMHO) for implementation of treatment. According to the health officials, with the incidence of Mucormycosis cases, it has been declared as a notified disease. It has been further informed that both government and private practitioners are to intimate the public health authorities, DMHO/Collector if any suspected or confirmed cases of Mucormycosis are reported. As the fungal infection is spread through spores through the nasal route and is a rapidly progressive fungal disorder, delay in identification of the disease and its management leads to high morbidity and mortality.

Major symptoms are witnessed in recovered Covid-19 patients who were under high steroids, individuals suffering from diabetes who are on prolonged medication. Though there have been no cases reported in government hospitals officially, there are suspected cases reported in private hospitals. Patients’ attendees are having a tough time finding the Liposomal Amphotericin B 50 mg vials prescribed for black fungus treatment. Few hospitals are apparently sending the samples of fungus to the lab for test and further examination.

Symptoms:

Pain and redness around eyes and/or nose

Fever

Headache

Facial swelling

Paresthesia/anaesthesia of the nose, cheeks, teeth and palate, Toothache

Dryness in the nose with blackish crusting

Nasal discharge (blood-stained)

Sinus

Unilateral headache

Eyes related

Peri orbital swelling

Blurred or double vision, decreased vision, Loss of vision

Chest pain

Altered mental status

High-risk groups

Diabetes Mellitus patients

Patients on High dose steroids

Patients on Immunomodulators

Do’s:

Control Hyperglycemia

Post covid, monitor blood, and glucose levels

Use steroid responsibly

Use sterile water for a humidifier for oxygen therapy

Use antibiotics sensibly

Don’ts: