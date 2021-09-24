It’s no secret that Instagram has a reach that no other social media platform has. From the conversation, participation, to the viral integration, Instagram has got it all rolling. With every passing year, the numbers are only growing and it is only foreseen to grow even further. Going by the widespread adoption, it is inevitable that one would want to keep up with the trend. With no further ado, let’s see the 5 trending songs that the Telugu Instagram audience is going gaga about.

#1 Urvashi Urvashi

The song Urvashi Urvashi is from the 1994 Tamil language movie Kadhalan. It was originally sung by A.R.Rahaman, Shahul Hameed, and Suresh Peters. With considerably easy, and not-so-bone-flexing dance steps, a slew of Instagram influencers brought along their friends to dance along. This is one of the most popular and trending songs on Instagram across the influencer community.

#2 Sukibhava

The trend over the word ‘Sukibhava’ is seen especially in the Telugu-speaking states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. This trend owes its adoption to the Red Labels tea advertisement. As part of the Ganesha Chaturthi procession, this advertisement had been converted to a folk cover song with the procession band dancing to country beats. This song and the word have gained so much prominence that it has become a filler – lingo for every memer.

#3 Manike Mage Hithe

Manike Mage Hithe is a 2020 song by Satheeshan Rathnayaka. The lyrics of the song were written by Dulan ARX. This song was officially unveiled on YouTube on 28 August, 2021. It became one of the most popular songs on Instagram in 2021, trending till date. Within no time, the song has joined the 100 million club in terms of views. Arin Dez, a popular Bengali singer on YouTube, rose to fame with a remake of the song in Bengali.

#4 Dil Ko Karaar Aaya

The song Dil Ko Karaar Aaya is from the 2020 Hindi language film Sukoon. It was originally sung by Neha Kakkar and Yaseer Desai. With the right mix of contentment and nostalgic feelings the song emotes, this trending song on Instagram has been used to express love for a person, place, thing, etc.

#5 Stay

This Justin Bieber song is from the 2021 album – Justice. From pleasant meaningful lyrics, to intense virtuosic powerful heavy metal drops, this song is a perfect depiction of the adrenaline rush moments. With the urge to move out of the house, this song has helped Instagram users curate the best moments in a trip and put them together as a 15 or 30 seconds reel.