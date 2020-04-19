The tally of COVID-19 positive cases in Vizag District increases to 21 with a new patient testing positive. As of now out of the 21 cases in Visakhapatnam, 16 patients have been discharged and 5 of them are undergoing treatment. Vizag had not seen any cases post 5 April 2020. For the past 12 days, the authorities have intensified the tests. As per an update on Sunday morning, from the State Command Control Room, Andhra Pradesh reported 44 fresh cases in the past 24 hrs. The State tally has reached an overall of 647 COVID-19 positive cases

The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), along with the Visakhapatnam District Administration, is ramping up efforts to conduct the fourth instalment of the door-to-door survey from 21 April. Medical camps have been set up in the containment zones to conduct screening for COVID-19 on suspected cases. Visakhapatnam District Collector said that according to the Central Government guidelines, Seven containment zones in the district will be under lockdown till May 3, 2020.

Out of the 647 positive cases, 65 have been discharged and 17 deaths were reported. The number of people currently receiving treatment is 565. At the time of this bulletin release,11 AM on Sunday, the district COVID-19 cases reported are as follows, Ananthapur 3, East Godavari 5, Guntur 3, Krishna 6, Kurnool 26, and Vizag 1. The Kurnool District has an alarming number of patients testing positive on Sunday morning, taking the count to 158.

In the past 24 hours, 23 people have recovered from COVID-19 and were discharged in perfect health. The district-wise breakup of the people discharged is as follows; West Godavari 9, Kadapa 6, Chittoor 3, Visakhapatnam 3 and East Godavari 2. With this, the total number of discharged persons in the state has reached 65.

One person died of COVID-19 in Kurnool District. The death toll in the state has increased to 17.