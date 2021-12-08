Samples of two foreign returnees, who have tested positive for Covid-19, have been sent to Hyderabad for genome sequencing and other tests. This is to ascertain the presence of the Omicron variant of the virus. Of the two people, one has returned to Vizianagaram District from Ireland, and the other to Srikakulam District from South Africa. Both Omicron variant suspects reached Visakhapatnam International Airport before they travelled to their respective hometowns by road.

The person from Srikakulam has been identified as a 51-year-old man, who tested positive for Covid-19, 15 days after returning from South Africa. His travel history shows that he flew to London, from South Africa, and then to Mumbai before travelling to Vizag. He then took a car from Vizag to reach Umilada, in Santhabommali Mandal, of Srikakulam. Reportedly, he tested negative at the screening exercise that is being conducted at the airports.

The 51-year-old man was in town to attend his daughter’s wedding that is to be held on 9 December, 2021. After he tested positive, the medical and administrative officials immediately identified 24 primary and secondary contacts, and directed them to get tested.

However, to bring down the panic, the District medical officials rubbished rumours of an Omicron case at Santhabommali. They said the sample was being sent to Hyderabad only to rule out doubts about the Omicron variant.

On the person from Ireland who returned to Vizianagaram, District Medical and Health Officer, P Ramana Kumari, said the samples have been sent for genome sequencing and other tests. As precautionary measures, the person has been directed to be under home quarantine till the test reports are out.

With the rising concern and worry about the new variant, Andhra Medical College Principal, Dr PV Sudhakar, informed Yo! Vizag that the reports have not been released yet. “The reports will be handed over to the State Government for further action to be taken.”

Answering how many suspected cases have been sent for Omicron variant detection, he says, “we send a percentage of total reports taken on a regular basis. For every 100 samples collected, we send 20 for genome sequencing and other tests to identify the presence of the Omicron variant.

Read here to know what Vizag’s top health expert has to say about the Omicron variant.