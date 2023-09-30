In an intriguing event which made the public gasp with curiosity, raising countless questions, a mysterious wooden box washed ashore opposite the YMCA on RK Beach Road in Vizag. This scene, which occurred last night, attracted huge crowds rushing towards the unidentified item. As a result, the police swung into action to restrict the public from coming close to what is believed to be a 100-year-old box.

The officials estimated that the box weighs over 100 tonnes. Meanwhile, archaeological experts opined that the box might belong to the British era. Nevertheless, what the box might contain could not be ascertained immediately.

Last night, the officials brought the mysterious wooden box closer to the shore with the help of a JCB under the direction of the Vizag Police and placed it near the YMCA on RK Beach Road. This morning, the officials broke open the box to find out that it was indeed empty and did not contain anything contrary to the speculations of it having historical significance.

Similar incidents occurred in the past in Vizag, where unidentified items washed ashore. Last year, a golden chariot-shaped object appeared on a beach near the city.

