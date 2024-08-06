Notification for the local bodies MLC bypoll (combined Visakhapatnam district) was issued on 6 August. The MLC seat has fallen vacant following disqualification of Vamsikrishna Srinivas necessitating the bye-election. Vamsikrishna Srinivas won the seat on the YSRCP ticket and later joined the Jana Sena Party.

According to the Visakhapatnam MLC bypoll notification, nominations will be accepted upto 13 August and scrutiny of the papers will be taken up the next day. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is 16 August and polling will be held from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm on 30 August. Counting of votes will be taken up on 3 September and result will be announced the same day.

Elected representatives of ZPTCs, MPTCs, and civic bodies of Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle and ASR districts will exercise their franchise.

District Collectors of three districts will act as election officers, while Joint Collectors will function as returning officers and district revenue officers will be the assistant returning officers.

According to District Collector Harendra Prasad, ballot boxes will be used in the bypoll and code of conduct will be in force till the end of the poll process.

Draft voter list with 838 names has been released and objections, if any, will be received upto 10 August, according to returning officer K. Mayur Ashok. Polling stations will be set up at the division centres of Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, Narsipatnam and Paderu.

The ruling Telugu Desam Party is yet to announce the party candidate for the bypoll, while the YSRCP has named former Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, who unsuccessfully contested from the Cheepurupalli Assembly segment in the May general elections, as its candidate.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu