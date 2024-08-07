A ‘bad touch’ has landed a youth in trouble. According to reports, the youth, whose identity is yet to be known, allegedly touched a girl ‘indecently’ while she was sleeping in a compartment of a train coming to Visakhapatnam from Vijayawada after midnight of Tuesday. When she woke up and shouted, the youth fled the place. However, some All India Students’ Federation (AISF) activists, who were travelling in the same coach, caught him and handed him over to the railway police on Wednesday morning.

Reacting to the indecent touching incident, AISF State Secretary M Saikumar said: “It’s a shame and the successive governments fail in providing protection to women. The railway staff is paying more attention to ticket checking than the safety of passengers.”

Though incidents of this kind were being reported frequently, no measures were being taken to curb them, said the AISF leader.

Girls have been facing the ‘bad touch’ menace everywhere, including the workplaces and the government remains insensitive to the problem.

He said the AISF activists got a case registered against the youth for touching the girl inappropriately – his ‘indecent behaviour’.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu