Even as the arrangements are in place for the conduct of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Standing Committee elections on 7 August, the YSRCP received another jolt as five of its corporators joined the Jana Sena Party (JSP) in the presence of party chief Pawan Kalyan at the party office in Mangalagiri on 6 August. With this, the number of YSRCP corporators has further come down to 45, while that of the JSP went up to eight.

Welcoming the corporators into the party, Pawan Kalyan said many of the complaints from Visakhapatnam were related to real estate and there was an immediate need to address it. “We all should fight against the land-grabbers.”

Speaking on the occasion, JSP MLA Vamsikrishna Srinivas said more would join the party in the coming days.

Ahead of the Standing Committee polls in Visakhapatnam, the corporators who joined the JSP were: Alla Leelavathi Srinivas (42 ward), P Purnasri Suresh (59 ward), Peddisetti Ushasri (43 ward), K Kameswari (47 ward), and B Surya Kumari of 77 ward. Former corporator K Suseela and others also joined the JSP.

Recently, seven corporators of the YSRCP joined the TDP and according to Telugu Desam leaders, more corporators are in touch with them.

The strength of various parties in the corporation as of now is: YSRCP (45), TDP (37), JSP (8), independents (4), and BJP, CPI (M) and CPI (one each).

One post is vacant as Vamsikrishna Srinivas resigned from the corporator post after his election to the Assembly.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu