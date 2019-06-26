‘No question of leaving TDP’: Vizag North MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao

With the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) losing four of its Rajya Sabha members to BJP last week, there have been numerous speculations and guesses on the motives of the party’s other leaders. Notably, Vizag North MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao has been the centre of such speculations over the past few days. However, the politician has brushed away these rumours.

Speaking at a party meeting held in Vizag on Tuesday, Ganta Srinivasa Rao said, “There have been several speculations made on me in the media and on social media. I need not respond to these. This is not the first time that such speculations have been centred around me. Such rumours were circulated before the elections, during the polls and also after the results were declared. They will be spread in the future as well. Some people take pleasure in circulating such false information around.”

Taking to social media, Ganta Srinivasa Rao further clarified that there was no question of leaving TDP.

Rubbishing the claims that he had visited Sri Lanka with a political agenda, the Vizag North MLA said, “I visited Colombo, along with my friends, to offer prayers at the Trinco Shakthi Peetham. I even took part in the birthday celebrations of one of my friends and eventually returned to India on 22 June. But multiple news pieces claimed that I had set up a camp office with several MLAs and will fly directly to Delhi from there.”