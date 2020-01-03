Nine arrested in Visakhapatnam for plotting murder of YSRCP leader

The Visakhapatnam police took 9 people into custody for plotting the murder of YSRCP leader Modalavalasa Chiranjeevi. As per sources, three knives that were supposed to be used for the leader’s murder were also confiscated. Police reports have suggested that a gangster identified as Kanna Babu was appointed to kill YSRCP leader Chiranjeevi. A ransom of Rs 4 lakh was also given as advance payment to the accused.

Police reports say that two men, identified as Ammi Naidu and Tejeswar Rao, who were opposed to Chiranjeevi, approached gangster Paramesh Sahakar to murder him. Sahakar then introduced them to Kanna Babu who quoted an amount of Rs 10 lakh to murder the leader.

The gang conducted a recce to identify the leader’s movements throughout the day before planning to murder him. The gang reportedly visited the village many times to track the leader and plot the murder.

The Visakhapatnam police nabbed the gang just before they proceeded to murder the YSRCP leader Chiranjeevi. The police statement revealed that prior land disputes were the cause of the murder plan.

Modalavalasa Chiranjeevi, who is a local of Etcherla, Srikakulam. was a social worker who ran an NGO named Cheyutha Social Services before entering into politics. He was also a High Court lawyer before he chose to join YSRCP.