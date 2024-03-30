On 29 March 2024, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), in Visakhapatnam, filed charges against an eighth individual – Ramakkagiri Chandra – adding to the developments of the Muchingput conspiracy case from 2021, concerning the radicalization of vulnerable youth towards Maoist ideology and support for the outlawed Communist Party of India (CPI) – a Maoist organization.

Chandra, a State Committee member of Pragathisheela Karmika Samakhya (PKS), a front group for the banned organization, was charged under the Indian Penal Code, the Arms Act, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The charges were filed in the first supplementary charge-sheet before the special NIA court in Visakhapatnam. Chandra was found to be in possession of a pistol and ammunition supplied by the CPI (Maoist).

Investigations by the NIA revealed that Chandra had conspired with the underground leaders of the CPI (Maoist) to advance the organization’s activities. As part of a larger conspiracy involving front organizations and cadres of the CPI (Maoist), he had also constructed a bust for the slain Maoist, S A Rauf, in Kutigalla village of Sri Sathya Sai District, Andhra Pradesh.

The Muchingput Case

NIA had earlier, on 21 May 2021, filed its original chargesheet in the case (RC 01/2021/NIA/HYD), known as the Munchingput conspiracy case. Seven accused had been charge-sheeted at that time, five of whom were affiliated with CPI (Maoist) front outfits. The case was based on information about the Maoist movement in and around Visakhapatnam and Andhra Pradesh, and the transportation of Maoist literature in Muchingputtu.

The accused include Pangi Naganna, Akkiraju Harigopal, Boppudi Anjamma, Rela Rajeshwari, Anduluri Annapurna, Manukonda Srinivasa Rao, and Jangala Koteshwar Rao. The investigation revealed that ABMS, CMS, PKS, VIRASAM, and PKM are frontal organizations of CPI(Maoists) and were created as part of the Tactical United Front strategy of CPI (Maoist).

The leaders of these organizations used to meet Akkiraju Harigopal, Advisor and In-charge, Andhra-Orissa Border, Special Zonal Committee, CPI (Maoist) and other leaders in the forest along with Pangi Naganna. During these meetings, they discussed strategies for organizing agitations, dharnas, rasta roko, and other activities against the Government to spread Maoist ideology and garner support from various sections of society for the cause of CPI (Maoist).

Concerning new developments in the Muchingput conspiracy case in 2024, further investigations of the eighth charge-sheeted individual continuing.

