The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a man from the Chittoor District, Andhra Pradesh for his alleged involvement in recruiting people to the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA), the armed unit of CPI (Maoist) on Thursday.

Identified as Anjaneyalu alias Sudhakar alias Anji, the 36-year-old is a resident of Madanapally, Chittoor District, Andhra Pradesh. He has been allegedly recruiting youth in particular to this banned outfit and has been providing armed training. According to the NIA officials, camps have been set up in order to further activities that threaten the security of the country. As per the case registered by NIA in February, most of the recruitment happened from the South Indian states.

The accused is said to have played an important role in the recruitment of youngsters into these banned organisations. He was arrested in Andhra Pradesh by the NIA team of Kochi. While investigating a different case in Kerala, the team received information regarding this recruitment which lead them towards catching the accused.

The Maoist from Andhra Pradesh has been arrested and produced before the NIA court which sentenced him to judicial custody. The NIA team has launched further investigation into this matter as they also suspect the involvement of senior Maoist leaders.

