To manage the increased passenger demand, the East Coast Railway has introduced special trains between Visakhapatnam and Santragachi. These services, numbered 08502/01 and 08506/05, will operate four trips in each direction.

The Visakhapatnam-Santragachi special (08502) will depart from Visakhapatnam at 11:45 PM on Wednesdays and Fridays—specifically on the dates of June 19, 21, 26, and 28—and will arrive in Santragachi at 3:25 PM the following day. For the return journey, the Santragachi-Visakhapatnam special (08501) will leave Santragachi at 5:00 PM on Thursdays and Saturdays—on June 20, 22, 27, and 29—and will reach Visakhapatnam at 8:30 AM the next day.

Additionally, the Visakhapatnam-Santragachi special (08506) will depart Visakhapatnam at 11:45 PM on Mondays and Saturdays—on June 17, 22, 24, and 29—and will arrive in Santragachi at 3:25 PM the following day. Conversely, the Santragachi-Visakhapatnam special (08505) will leave Santragachi at 5:00 PM on Tuesdays and Sundays—on the dates of June 18, 23, 25, and 30—and will reach Visakhapatnam at 8:30 AM the next day.

Both sets of trains running to and from Visakhapatnam and Santragachi will make stops at Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Road, Palasa, Brahmapur, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Jajpur K Road, Bhadrak, Balasore, and Kharagpur. Passengers are encouraged to take advantage of these special train services.

Special trains between Chennai Egmore and Visakhapatnam

Additionally, to manage the increased travel demand during the summer holidays, the Southern Railway has announced the operation of special trains between Chennai Egmore and Visakhapatnam.

The Visakhapatnam – Chennai Egmore summer special will depart from Visakhapatnam at 5:35 pm on Mondays and arrive at Chennai Egmore at 8:45 am the next day. For the return trip, the Chennai Egmore – Visakhapatnam summer special will leave Chennai Egmore at 10:30 am on Tuesdays and reach Visakhapatnam at 1:00 am the following day, completing the circuit. These services will continue until the end of June.

