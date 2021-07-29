In the last few months, a number of road accidents have been occuring, involving both two-wheelers and four-wheelers. To keep a check on road accidents, and bolster road safety in Vizag, orders have been given by the Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner, Manish Kumar Sinha IPS, to implement new speed limits on certain roads. Traffic Police teams have installed speed limit boards at major locations on the National Highway-16 which passes through the city. Interceptor vehicles have been deployed at regular intervals on the highway to track the speeding vehicles with speed guns. Vehicles crossing the speed limit will be sent E-challans based on their respective vehicle registration numbers.

Signboards have been put up on the National Highway from Aganampudi to Anandapuram Junction. These sign boards mention the speed limits to be maintained on various parts of the National Highway in Vizag. Those who are caught drunk-driving are to be fined and given counselling by the police. According to the police, there are around 6 lakh vehicles in the district. A majority of road accidents are reportedly happening because the riders do not have basic knowledge of road safety measures and traffic rules. There are accident cases where unlicensed students, of class X and intermediate, were given bikes and cars by their parents, which is a violation of the Motor Vehicles Act 1988. On this, Visakhapatnam Police have stated that from now on, minors and their parents/guardians, making such violations, will both be liable for a jail term along with the fine.

Since the last few days, city traffic police teams have been conducting a special drive to create awareness of road traffic rules. Traffic police teams at major areas in the city, including Maddilapalem, Madhurawada, Urvasi Junction, Birla Junction, Beach Road, Allipuram and Gajuwaka, are seen interacting with the citizens.

Furthermore, it has been made compulsory in Vizag for all two-wheeler riders to wear a helmet adhering to ISI standards and having a BIS certification. In a recent survey, it was found that out of 8,000, only 6,000 persons were using BIS-certified helmets. City traffic police have advised the vehicle users to stop wearing duplicate helmets.

As per the statistics, a total of 20,979 cases were registered in 2019 with Rs 88,28,400 collected from challans. In 2020, a total of 32,122 cases were booked with a challan of Rs 1,46,61,000. This year, 20,137 cases have been booked in the first half itself, collecting fines worth Rs 96,92,600.

Speed limit at National Highway-16:

#1 Salupuvanipalem- Kurmanapalem (70 kmph)

#2 Kurmanipalem- Kommadi (60 kmph)

#3 Kommadi-Rajulapalem (70 kmph)

#4 Anandapuram-Pendurthy-Pinagadi Junction (60 kmph)

#5 Mepada-Geddapeta bus stop-Lankelapalem-NTPC-Pharma City- Substation junction-Ootagedda Junction (50 kmph)

#6 Despatrunipalem-Bottavanipalem (50 kmph)

#7 Fishing harbour-Rushikonda Beach (40 kmph)

#8 Rushikonda Beach- Bheemili Beach (50 kmph)

Speed limit at all other Municipal roads – 40 kmph