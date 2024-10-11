The Simhachalam hilltop, one of the famous tourist destinations in Visakhapatnam, now offers a visual treat to devotees as a new hoarding of shanku chakra namam was installed at the abode of Lord Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy. The shanku chakra nama, which is colourfully illuminated at nights, is visible to the people in some parts of Visakhapatnam.

Set up at a cost of Rs 75 lakh, it was launched on 10 October 2024 night, adding one more attraction to the City of Destiny, which is known for its beauty with picturesque locales all around.

The glittering shanku chakra namam hoarding, which signifies the presence and protection of Lord Vishnu, is sure to delight the devotees in the areas surrounding the Simhachalam hilltop in Visakhapatnam. Meanwhile, the hilltop temple got decked up for the Vijaya Dasami.

The State government, which declared Dasara a State festival, has selected eight temples to celebrate the event on a grand scale and sanctioned Rs. 50 lakh each.

Simhachalam temple was among the eight temples selected for the purpose. The nine-day festivities began at the temple on 3 October.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu