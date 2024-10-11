Former Cabinet Minister and BJP MLA City West Prayagraj. Sidharth Nath Singh met up with Union Minister of Civil Aviation K Ram Mohan Naidu on 11 October 2024. During the meeting, he proposed a new flight route between Visakhapatnam and Kolkata to enhance the city’s connectivity during Maha Kumbh 2025. He also proposed new flight routes connecting Prayagraj to Delhi, according to a post by him on the social media platform, X (formerly Twitter):

Met with the Hon'ble Civil Aviation Minister, Shri @RamMNK Ji and requested him to visit the Prayagraj airport to assess the progress of ongoing construction of terminal building. Also proposed new flight routes connecting Prayagraj to Delhi, Visakhapatnam and Kolkata to enhance… pic.twitter.com/AttStgbfld — Sidharth Nath Singh (@SidharthNSingh) October 11, 2024

Apart from the proposed service to Kolkata, a new flight between Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada is set to launch on October 27, aimed at improving connectivity for travellers. Following this, new flights to Hyderabad and Ahmedabad will begin on October 29, with ticket sales already open. The Visakhapatnam-Ahmedabad route will also feature a thrice-weekly service starting October 27.

Naresh Kumar, Vice-President of the Andhra Pradesh Air Travellers’ Association (APATA), stated that talks are ongoing with various airlines to further enhance Visakhapatnam’s air links. During Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu’s visit to Visakhapatnam airport on September 6 for the Digi Yatra facility inauguration, APATA representatives, including Naresh Kumar, K Kumar Raja, and D S Varma, submitted a memorandum. They urged the reinstatement of SpiceJet and Akasa flights, highlighting their previous success at the airport.

Additionally, they proposed the introduction of a direct flight from Visakhapatnam to Dubai, suggesting Air India Express or allocating bilateral slots to airlines like Emirates or Flydubai. The delegation also recommended offering incentives for overnight flight parking at Andhra Pradesh airports to facilitate late-night arrivals and early-morning departures.

