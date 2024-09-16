IndiGo has announced plans to introduce four new flights from Visakhapatnam in September and October. Starting September 21, a Visakhapatnam-Hyderabad flight will depart at 9:00 am. From October 27, a new flight from Visakhapatnam to Vijayawada will operate daily at 9:15 am, along with another flight from Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad at 1:30 pm. Additionally, a thrice-weekly service between Visakhapatnam and Ahmedabad will also commence on October 27.

According to the Andhra Pradesh Air Travellers’ Association (APATA) Vice-President, Naresh Kumar, ongoing discussions are underway with various operators to further enhance Visakhapatnam’s air connectivity.

Representatives from APATA, including Naresh Kumar, K Kumar Raja, and D S Varma, met with Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu during his visit to the Visakhapatnam airport for the inauguration of the Digi Yatra facility on September 6. They presented a memorandum, requesting the revival of SpiceJet and Akasa flights at Visakhapatnam Airport, noting their past success.

They also proposed launching a direct flight from Visakhapatnam to Dubai, either via Air India Express or by allocating bilateral slots to airlines like Emirates or Flydubai. Additionally, they suggested offering incentives for overnight flight parking at Andhra Pradesh airports to encourage late arrivals and early morning departures.

In a separate appeal, APATA urged the minister to promote Araku Coffee by establishing outlets at airports across India. The move would help boost the award-winning brand and support the tribal coffee farmers of Araku.

Additionally, the APATA team recommended offering incentives to encourage the operation of dedicated cargo flights from Visakhapatnam, aiming to revive cargo services.

Meanwhile, new services have been introduced at Visakhapatnam Airport. Union Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu recently launched the Digi Yatra system, which enables passengers to enter the airport using facial recognition technology. The app, already utilized by three crore air travellers, simplifies airport entry.

