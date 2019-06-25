New GVMC Commissioner shares her agenda for Visakhapatnam

Gummalla Srijana, who has been appointed as the new GVMC Commissioner, assumed office in Visakhapatnam on Monday. In a brief interaction with the media, she said the issues pertaining to water shortage, sanitation, health, and education will be addressed on priority.

The former Joint Collector, who replaced M Hari Narayanan as the new Municipal Chief, said efforts would be made to tackle the spread of seasonal diseases like dengue and malaria in the monsoon season. She further informed that areas with poor sanitation would be identified and measures would be taken to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes.

Saying that officials will work towards establishing Visakhapatnam on the lines of an international destination, Srijana shared that the Smart City initiative would be implemented as well. The GVMC Commissioner further said the beauty of the city would be maintained and assured that the citizens would be provided with a dignified life.

Srijana also spoke with a few citizens as part of the ‘Dial Your Commissioner’ program and took note of their grievances. She further said that efforts will be made at all levels of administration to create assurance among citizens while addressing their complaints and issues.

Srijana’s predecessor, M Hari Narayanan has been posted as the Executive Director of AP Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC).