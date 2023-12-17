With the next general elections fast approaching, the ruling YSRCP has entered poll mode and begun strategizing for the battle at the ballot box. Aiming for “why not 175 out of 175” seats, the party has initiated the process of identifying candidates with strong winning potential. This may involve replacing several sitting MLAs across the state without hesitation. Hinting at its firm resolve to field fresh faces in some constituencies for elections 2024, YSRCP recently released a list of new in-charges/ Candidates for 11 constituencies, including Gajuwaka in Visakhapatnam district

Sources suggest that YSRCP will likely choose new candidates in some Assembly segments of the newly carved-out Visakhapatnam district. Of the seven Assembly segments (Visakhapatnam North, South, East, and West, Gajuwaka, Bhimili, and S. Kota) in the new district, YSRCP could win only three in the previous elections. Despite the Jagan wave sweeping the state, TDP emerged victorious in all four city segments. However, Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar, who won the Vizag South seat on a TDP ticket, switched loyalties and now supports YSRCP.

Determined to improve its tally in the city, the party will likely focus on regaining the seats it lost. In line with this strategy, MVV Satyanarayana, the current Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha MP, will contest from Vizag East. He’ll face the formidable challenge of Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu from TDP, a three-time winner of the seat (2009, 2014, and 2019). Satyanarayana, a realtor, has already launched a 60-day padayatra in the constituency.

K.K. Raju, who narrowly lost the Visakhapatnam North seat in the last elections, is confident of securing the party ticket again. He will face Ganta Srinivasa Rao of TDP, who won by a slim margin in 2019. Raju has been actively working in the constituency since then, aiming for revenge.

Another tough challenge for YSRCP lies in the Visakhapatnam West constituency. The YSRCP has almost finalized Adari Anand Kumar, son of former Visakha Dairy Chairman Adari Tulasi Rao, as its candidate for Elections 2024. He has already begun campaigning actively. Kumar will face PGVR Naidu (popularly known as Ganababu) of TDP, who seeks a hat-trick victory after defeating Malla Vijaya Prasad of YSRCP in the last election.

While Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar is likely to contest again from Vizag South (this time, of course, under the YSRCP banner), a last-minute surprise cannot be ruled out. A Brahmin candidate is also in the race and making a strong effort to challenge Kumar’s position.

YSRCP has seemingly dashed the hopes of Devan Reddy, son of Gajuwaka MLA Tippala Nagireddy. Instead, the party has chosen V. Ramachandra Rao (Chandu) from the Yadava community as its candidate for the constituency. Rao has already been appointed as the segment’s in-charge.

Suspense remains on the remaining two constituencies, Bheemunipatnam and S. Kota, currently represented by Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao and Kadubandi Srinivasa Rao, respectively.

This article is written by senior journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu