And now, it is the turn of Telugu Desam National General Secretary Nara Lokesh to blow the conch for the battle of ballots scheduled for March/April this year. The TDP young leader is all set to launch another ‘yatra’ on February 11. Titled ‘Sankharavam’, the’ yatra’ aims to rejuvenate the cadre and prepare them for the fight against the rule in the Andhra Pradesh State.

The Sankharavam Yatra is scheduled to begin at Itchapuram in Srikakulam district, the tour will continue for 11 days and cover as many as 31 constituencies in North Andhra. During the tour, Lokesh will interact with the cadre and explain to them what he called destructive policies of the YSRCP Government in the past 58 months and encourage them to highlight the same during the election campaign. He will also discuss with them the measures to be initiated if voted to power.

The TDP leader is scheduled to cover Itchapuram, Palasa, Tekkali, Narasannapeta, Srikakulam, Amudalavalasa, Pathapatnam, Palakonda and Kurupam in the first three days of the ‘yatra’.

Already, his father and TDP President Nara Chandrababu Naidu sounded the poll bugle at a public meeting at Polipalle near Bhogapuram on December 21 along with Jana Sena chief and his ally Pawan Kalyan. Later, the TDP chief reached out to the people by launching the ‘Raa Kadalira’ programme on January 5.

In a counter-campaign to ‘Raa Kadalira’, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s convoy hit the roads signalling ‘siddham’ for the showdown terming it ‘Kurukshetra’. The YSRCP chief addressed a large gathering at Sangivalasa in Bhimili constituency on January 27 marking the beginning of the poll campaign.

Hotting up further the political atmosphere, films made in the backdrop of politics are in the line for release. Yatra 2, a sequel of Yatra, produced on the life of former Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy has already hit the screens triggering a war of words between leaders of rival parties.

Next to come is Rajadhani Files, a film on the agitation by Amaravati farmers and the capital row, targeting Jagan Mohan Reddy. It is ready for release on February 15.

The other movie, Vyuham, directed by Ram Gopal Varma, has raised a lot of political dust. The TDP is up in arms against the director and moved the court against the film as it reportedly projected the party and its leaders in a bad light.

The fate of the controversial flick hangs in the balance as it is caught in a legal tangle and its release before elections is doubtful even as Varma is pulling all strings for its release.

With elections fast approaching, the political scene in Andhra Pradesh is likely to be very hot like the scorching sun in the peak summer.

This article is written by senior journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu

