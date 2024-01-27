Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has sought public support in Vizag for the continuation of the welfare schemes being implemented by the YSRCP government for another 25 years. Sounding the poll bugle from the largely-attended public meeting, which is named ‘Siddham‘, at Sangivalasa in Bheemunipatnam constituency near Visakhapatnam on Saturday, Jagan Mohan Reddy claimed that 99 percent of the promises made during the last elections were fulfilled.

Describing the upcoming elections as a Kurukshetra battle, he said: “All evil forces joined hands to defeat me. I am not Abhimanya to be trapped in ‘padmavyuham’, I am Arjuna and will emerge victorious with the support of the people.” Taking a dig at TDP national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, the Chief Minister said: “Having no courage to fight the elections alone, he (Chandrababu Naidu) is desperately trying for a tie-up with other parties.”

“Our target is to win 175 out of 175 seats in the elections. Even Chandrababu Naidu will face defeat this time. While the YSRCP government fulfilled almost all promises, the TDP during its tenure did nothing,” he pointed out. Alleging that Chandrababu Naidu had cheated the people, the YSRCP chief said the TDP chief was now going to voters making tall promises. Listing out the achievements, Jaganmohan Reddy said it was his government that brought the concept of village clinics and family doctors.

“Pension is being given at the doorstep. Rythu Bharosa Kendras have been set up. Schools have been renovated and financial aid is being to all sections under different schemes,” he claimed. The Chief Minister further said the government brought revolutionary changes in the medical and education fields. Many people benefited from the Arogya Sri scheme. English medium facility was provided to the poor children.

He also said the YSRCP provided a corruption-free and transparent governance. “I proudly say that Rs. 2.53 lakh crore has been directly transferred to the accounts of the beneficiaries of various schemes.” The YSRCP chief asked the party cadre to go to each and every house and explain to the people the good done by the government in the last 56 months. While saying the election was a battle between good and evil, Jaganmohan Reddy questioned the gathering: “I am ready to fight alone. Are you ready? Are you ready to defeat the evil forces who have been making false propaganda against the government?”

Earlier, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy waved at the cheering crowd in Vizag by going around the venue. YSRCP leaders and activists from North Andhra districts attended the meeting in large numbers.

This article is written by senior journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu

