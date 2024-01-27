Visakhapatnam City Police officials have issued some traffic guidelines for those attending the gathering at Bheemili Sangivalasa where CM Jagan and other party officials will be present. People coming from Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Manya districts should follow the routes mentioned below and park their vehicles as indicated. Cooperation with traffic police instructions is essential.

Buses from Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Manya districts, should travel on the highway and drop off the public just below Peddapalem at the Vemulavalasa Anandapuram Market. After making a U-turn near Legend Parking Place, head towards the service road near Paradise Hotel, take a left turn, and go towards the opposite side of the venue via the service road. After the meeting, take a left turn from the Legend site, proceed on the service road, and turn left opposite the venue. Head towards the service road, go below the underpass and reach Mahakali Dhaba. From there, take the highway towards Avanthi College, and continue towards Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Manya districts.

From Anakapalli ASR districts, buses should come on the highway and drop off the public just opposite the venue. After dropping off the passengers, turn towards the service road near Paradise Hotel, go below the Maharaju Pete underpass, and take a U-turn towards Avanthi College. Some buses should take a left turn at the Goshtani Junction and proceed towards Caroma Market for parking. After the meeting, buses parked at Goshtani should head towards the highway, opposite the venue.

VIPs coming by cars from Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Manya districts should take a left turn at YSR Junction and head towards the VIP parking place near Valandapet. After the meeting, proceed towards Ameya School Bank Colony. Take the Bheemili Cross Road and reach Bheemili Cross Road to access the highway. For cars coming from Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, and Manya districts, turn towards the service road at YSR Junction and head towards Bankok Bar & Restaurant near the Sabbi Veedi underpass. After the meeting, go towards the Maharaju Pete underpass and join the highway.

From Anakapalli districts, cars should drop off passengers on the highway near Paradise Hotel. Turn towards Peddapalem, take a right turn below Sasi College Parking Place, and park near Divis Park. After the meeting, cars parked at Divis Park should head towards the highway. Autos coming from Srikakulam, Vijayanagaram, and Manya districts should take a left turn at Goshtani Junction, proceed towards the football ground, and park there. After the meeting, proceed towards Goshtani Junction and take the underpass towards the Highway.

For two-wheelers coming from Srikakulam, Vijayanagaram, and Manya districts, park at the football ground on the service road near Sangivalasa venue (Andhya Play School). After the meeting, proceed towards Sangivalasa venue. From Anakapalli and ASR districts, autos should take the service road near Paradise Hotel, go under the Peddapalem underpass, and take the service road towards Tirumala School. Take a right turn at Tirumala School and park near Peddapalem Gunda. After the meeting, proceed towards the Vemula Valasa venue via the highway.

Visakhapatnam City officials urge the citizens to follow these traffic guidelines to attend the gathering where CM Jagan and other party officials will be present for smooth operations.

