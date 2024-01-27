In order to clear the extra rush, the Railways decided to run New Jalpaiguri – Coimbatore and Shalimar- MGR Chennai Central one way special trains passing through Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, and other stations. The details of these special trains are as follows:

New Jalpaiguri- Coimbatore Special Train no 05795

The train No. 05795 New Jalpaiguri- Coimbatore One Way Special express trains will leave New Jalpaiguri on Monday 29 January at 21:15 hrs (1 Trip) which will reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 23:10 hrs and depart at 23:35 hrs which will reach Coimbatore on Wednesday at 20:30 hrs.

Stoppages: This special train will have stoppages at Kishanganj, Barsoi, Kumedpur, Malda Town, New Farkka, Rampurhat, Dankuni, Kharagpur, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Palasa, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Katpadi, Joralpettai, Erode between New Jalpaiguri and Coimbatore stations.

Shalimar- MGR Chennai Central Special Train no 02841

The train No. 02841 Shalimar-MGR Chennai Central One Way Special express train will leave Shalimar on Monday 29 January at 14:35 hrs will reach Visakhapatnam the next day at 03:50 hrs and depart at 04:10 hrs will reach MGR Chennai Central on Tuesday at 17:00 hrs.

Stoppages: This special train will have stoppages at Santragachi, Kharagpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road, Brahmapur, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Duvvada, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Gudur between Shalimar – MGR Chennai Central.

The Railways urges the public to make a note of these special train services and utilize them.

