The Andhra Pradesh Air Travellers Association (APATA), on Saturday, announced the launch of new flights from Visakhapatnam. Set to be launched on 27 October, marking Diwali, the Spicejet flights will be connecting Visakhapatnam with Vijayawada and Chennai.

While the flight from Visakhapatnam to Vijayawada will depart from the city 8:30 am, the return flight will leave Vijayawada at 9:50 am. On the other hand, the Chennai to Visakhapatnam flight will leave at 6:35 am while the one from Visakhapatnam to Chennai will take off at 11:20 am.

Also, Singapore-based air carrier Scoot will be launching flight service between Visakhapatnam and Singapore from 27 October. The four-hour-long flight will be carrying passengers five times a week on Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. The flight from Singapore will leave at 8:45 pm (Singapore time) and reach Visakhapatnam at 10 pm while the return flight will leave at 11:00 pm and reach Singapore at 5:45 am (Singapore time).

As per a note from APATA, “The launch is expected to greatly improve the air connectivity from Visakhapatnam to international destinations. Scoot will connect 160 destinations from Vizag with through boarding pass issued from the city to China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand, and the USA among others. The flight, set to be launched on Sunday, has 30 more seats than the current Silk Air flight.”

APATA further thanked Singapore Airlines, SpiceJet, Visakhapatnam airport director, Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana and Navy officials for their efforts in improving air connectivity from the city.

Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana had earlier met representatives of Scoot in the city. The politician had thanked the Singapore Tourism Board and Scoot for extending support to Visakhapatnam.