After the huge success of Jathi Ratnalu, actor Naveen Polishetty is all geared up to entertain the audience once again with his next project. Donning the title as the ’Entertainer of the Season’, this is what he will be seen in next.

ANNOUNCEMENT. Excited to bring you this film with the dynamic @vamsi84 garu @SitharaEnts & super excited to have Trivikram Garu’s @Fortune4Cinemas on board as well 😊 Nenu eppudu cheptanu idi mana journey ani. As always need your love and support. We will give it everything ❤️ https://t.co/pBK5PiuP62 — Naveen Polishetty (@NaveenPolishety) September 15, 2021

In the video attached to the tweet, it was revealed that the next project of Naveen Polishetty will be directed by Kalyan Shankar. The working title of the project was revealed to be Production No. 15.

The actor has been on the look out to try and make his unique mark in the Telugu Film Industry (TFI) with unique subjects. With his next project, Naveen Polishetty will hope to continue riding that wave and achieve more success.

On Tuesday, Tollywood production house Sithara Entertainments sent social media by storm with a tweet, informing that the Entertainer of the Season is coming back. With no actor tagged, the post led to speculation among film buffs.

Entertainer of the Season is Coming Back 💥 Stay Tuned for an exciting update at 09:36am, Tomorrow!😉@vamsi84 pic.twitter.com/KjNQybnB9r — Sithara Entertainments (@SitharaEnts) September 14, 2021

With this next project, Naveen Polishetty will be hoping to go beyond the success of the slapstick-comedy Jathi Ratnalu which released earlier this year. The movie was arguably the best to have come out in the first quarter of 2021. The Anudeep KV-directorial fetched a positive response from the audience right from the word go. The prospects further drew strength with the likes of Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun applauding the film and its cast and crew. It was also reported that the film even touched the $1 million mark at the US box office.

Naveen Polishetty was earlier seen in Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya and Chhichhore, along with multiple AIB videos. For his performance in the former, he was nominated for Best Actor of the Year at SIIMA Awards 2019. He is one of the few lead actors in India to be working equally in the Hindi as well as Telugu film industries. Although, with the success of Jathi Ratnalu, it is likely that Naveen Polishetty will now work more in TFI.