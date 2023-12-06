In a groundbreaking move, a Narcotics trained sniffer dog deployed for the first time at Visakhapatnam Railway Station, leading to a recovery of 12 kgs of cannabis. The coordinated efforts of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Taskforce Visakhapatnam played a crucial role in the detection and apprehension of individuals involved in illegal activities.

The initiative was taken by Senior Divisional Security Commissioner Shri Raghuveer, based on guidance from the Commissioner of Police, Visakhapatnam, and IG-cum-Principal Chief Security Commissioner, RPF, East Coast Railway. This is a proactive measure taken by the police to safeguard the railway stations.

The prompt response from the Inspector, RPF, and his team, as well as the effective use of the Narcotics trained sniffer dog named Vicky, contributed to the successful operation in covering the cannabis at the Visakhapatnam station. The information provided about the detained individuals and their admission to purchasing the ganja reinforces the significance of using specialised resources in combating illegal activities.

On December 2, 2023, during checking at Platform No 6 & 7 of Visakhapatnam Railway Station, the dog squad, led by Head Constable Safiq Mohammad & K S Patra with Narcotics Dog Vicky, detected two backpacks containing approximately 6kgs of Ganja(Cannabis) each, a total 12kgs, upon the arrival of train no.08552 express on Platform No 6 at 20:55 hours. The detection prompted an immediate response from the Inspector, RPF, and his team, and they searched for the bag’s owner. During the search, they noticed that three individuals were detained by Taskforce Visakhapatnam near gate No.05 of Visakhapatnam Railway station. They revealed that they had purchased the ganja and boarded train No. 08552 and reached Visakhapatnam. However, fearing detection during a dog squad check, they had left behind two bags on Platform No 6 and fled towards Gate No 05 with one bag. The task force apprehended them outside gate No 5. The recovered ganja bags with a total weight of 12 Kg were handed over to Taskforce Visakhapatnam for further legal action.

