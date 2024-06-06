In several junctions of Visakhapatnam – including the Telugu Thalli flyover at RTC Complex – hoardings with the text ‘Red Book’ have been put up, and the face of Nara Lokesh, the General Secretary of Telugu Desam party (TDP), is all over them. The text on the hoardings, reading ‘Red Book! Siddham!’ translates to ‘Red Book! Be prepared!’

In the past, Nara Lokesh is said to have repeatedly warned that he would take strict action against the leaders and official figures who misused power or indulged in corruption under the Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) regime. Reportedly, these names were written in a ‘red book’. Now, flexi banners relating to the name appearing around the city are giving way to speculation.

The hoardings also emphasize that the word, ‘Red’, in ‘Red Book’, is also an abbreviation, with R standing for Resilience, E for empowerment, and D for development. The ‘Red Book’ hoardings have enlarged images of Nara Lokesh, alongside smaller images of former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N T Ramarao, TDP chief, N Chandrababu Naidu, and Janasena party chief, Pawan Kalyan.

People are looking at the banners and hoardings in wonder and taking pictures and videos. With these billboards and banners taking over the city, people are opining that the significance behind the move is to remind people and politicians alike that swift and stringent action will be taken as promised. The hoardings were reportedly organized by TDP leader, Addusumilli Surendra.

This is not the first change to have happened in the city since the final election results came out. On 5 June, at the Tycoon junction in Siripuram, citizens organised the removal of a road divider, whose obstruction caused much difficulty to motorists who frequented the road, costing them an additional 1 km of travel. On the night of 4 June, it was reported that some citizens tried to rename the ‘YSR viewpoint’ to ‘Abdul Kalam viewpoint’. Notably, both of these changes have been revoked.

Read also- 8 highlights from the 2024 Andhra Pradesh elections that will go down in the history books

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.