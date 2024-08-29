Information Technology Minister Nara Lokesh has said that industrialists are now showing interest in investing in the State, while addressing the media in Visakhapatnam on 29 August. He said that industrialists were happy with the present governance.

“We previously convinced Adani to invest Rs 1 crore in the State. Owing to the attitude of the previous government, the investments were diverted to other States,” he observed. Alleging land-grabbing on a big scale, particularly in Visakhapatnam, during the tenure of the YSRCP, Lokesh said the issue was discussed during the Cabinet meeting held on 28 August.

“We will come out with all details like how many acres were encroached and where the irregularities took place,” said the Minister. Till recently ‘Raja Reddy’s Constitution’ was followed in the State and leaders had indulged in all types of illegal activities, he alleged. Lands in several acres in Visakhapatnam, including Daspalla lands, were grabbed, said Nara Lokesh.

With regard to implementation of the promises made during the election campaign, Lokesh asserted that the government was committed to implementing the super six guarantees. However, the government should be given some time, he added.

Earlier in the day, Lokesh had a meeting with the alliance MLAs from the combined Visakhapatnam district where several issues related to the district were district.

Lokesh arrived in the city on 28 August evening and TDP leaders and workers accorded him a rousing reception at the city airport.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu