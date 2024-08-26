For the first time since the formation of the current coalition government, Nara Lokesh, the Minister of IT and Human Resources and the National General Secretary of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), is scheduled to visit Visakhapatnam. Arriving in Visakhapatnam on 28 August, Nara Lokesh is set to stay in the city for a four-day period. During his visit, Nara Lokesh will reportedly participate in government programs and meet with local leaders.

Recently, Palla Srinivasa Rao, the president of the Andhra Pradesh Telugu Desam Party (TDP), held a meeting with district MLAs and make arrangements for the IT Minister’s visit. Key party figures, including East MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishnababu, District President Gandi Babji, South In-charge Seethamraju Sudhakar, GVMC Floor Leader Pila Srinivasa Rao, and other leaders were at the meeting.

The Minister will depart from Vijayawada on the evening of 28 August and arrive at the Visakhapatnam airport. It has been decided that a large gathering of party supporters will welcome him. Leaders at various levels have been instructed to mobilize people from all constituencies to ensure a significant turnout for the welcome. From the airport, Nara Lokesh will travel to the TDP office in Visakhapatnam, where he is expected to meet with the party’s key leaders.

On the morning of 29 August, Lokesh will have breakfast with Palla Srinivasa Rao. Following this, he will reportedly head to the district court to attend a hearing in the defamation case filed against Sakshi magazine. He will then return to the party office for further meetings with party leaders and cadres and will spend the night there.

On August 30, Lokesh is scheduled to review the performance of schools with education officials and conduct inspections at one or two schools in the city. Later in the afternoon, he will hold a review meeting with district officials and public representatives at District Collectorate. He will return to the party office for the night and depart for Vijayawada on the morning of August 31.

