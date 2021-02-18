Nagalakshmi Selvarajan (IAS), on Thursday, took charge as the new Municipal Commissioner of Vizag. The 2012-batch IAS officer replaces Gummalla Srijana (IAS), who served the role from June 2019.

Ms. Nagalakshmi.S IAS has taken charge as Commissioner of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation today. pic.twitter.com/WPYDTs0LXU — Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) (@GVMC_OFFICIAL) February 18, 2021

Upon assuming charge, the new GVMC Commissioner addressed the Additional Commissioners, Head of Departments, and Zonal Commissioners of the Corporation.

Commissioner GVMC Ms. Nagalakshmi S addressing the Additional Commissioners, HOD’s and Zonal Commissioners of GVMC. pic.twitter.com/z4T6SsxWbr — Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) (@GVMC_OFFICIAL) February 18, 2021

Ms. Nagalakshmi served as the Chairman and Managing Director of Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL), headquartered in Vizag, until being posted as the new Municipal Commissioner of Vizag. She was appointed as the CMD of APEPDCL in June 2019.

On the other hand, it may be noted that Ms. Srijana has been asked to report to the General Administration Department in Amaravati for details on further posting.