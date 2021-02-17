The Commissioner of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Dr Gummalla Srijana (IAS) has been transferred, as per the orders passed by the State Election Commissioner on Tuesday night. Reportedly, she has been asked to report to the General Administration Department in Amaravati for details on further posting.

Gummalla Srijana took charge as the GVMC Commissioner in June 2019. During her tenure, the IAS officer fetched plaudits for commendable work in several areas; from actively interacting with citizens on social media to initiating multiple projects for the developments of the city.

Several citizens have been taking to social media to thank Srijana for services in Vizag and wishing her the best for her future endeavours.

I was really surprised to hear about the transfer news of GVMC Commissioner Smt @GummallaSrijana garu ahead of crucial GVMC elections. She has won the heart of every Vizagite with her committed service to the city.

More power to you and wishing you nothing but the best mam.

Corona crisis,

Lg polymers Gas leakage,

Especially social media dwara enno problems address chesaru,

Vizag ki ippativaraku vachina vallalo the best Gvmc commissioner @GummallaSrijana garu.. Wishing you all the best madam…

On behalf of public,We thanks a lot to @GummallaSrijana for inviting complaints&immediate actions taken,achieved 9th Rank to GVMC,3 Star garbage city,excellent services never forget in carona with kid etc.but political transfer?@vizaggoap @vizagcollector @ysjagan @Secretary_MoHUA pic.twitter.com/5ppJFKPZZp — Eswar Kanchumurthi (@eswarkanchu) February 17, 2021

Nagalakshmi Selvarajan, who has been serving as the CMD of the Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Corporation Limited (APEPDCL), will be taking over as the new Municipal Commissioner of Vizag. It may be noted that the move comes ahead of the GVMC elections, which are scheduled to take place on 10 March.