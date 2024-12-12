Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, popularly known as Avanti Srinivas, has handed in his resignation from the primary membership of the YSRCP.

Announcing it at a press conference in Visakhapatnam on 12 December, Srinivasa Rao, who had served as a Minister during the YSRCP regime, said he sent the resignation letter to party chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. In the letter, which was released to the press, the former Minister said he took the decision on personal grounds and decided to keep away from active politics.

Srinivasa Rao had been maintaining distance from the party activities for the past some time hinting at the exit from the party.

Entering politics in 2009, Srinivasa Rao was first elected as an MLA on the Praja Rajyam Party ticket from Bhimili constituency. When the PRP, led by actor Chiranjeevi, merged with the Congress subsequently, he switched loyalties to the TDP and won the Anakapalle MP seat in 2014 elections.

Catching the pulse of the people perfectly, Srinivasa Rao, defected to the YSRCP just before 2019 elections and emerged victorious as an MLA from Bhimili. However, he lost the seat to TDP candidate Ganta Srinivasa Rao in the 2024 general election.

Keeping a low profile after drubbing in the elections, Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, who owns education institutions, at last, made up his mind to quit the YSRCP and hand in his resignation.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu