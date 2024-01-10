Municipal workers, who launched an indefinite strike on 26 December 2023 in support of their demands, called it off on Wednesday 10 January 2024 in Visakhapatnam. They decided to end the 16-day agitation as the talks with the Andhra Pradesh State Government were fruitful. Union leaders had talks with AP Education Minister, Botcha Satyanarayana, Government Advisor (Public Affairs), Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, and AP Chief Secretary (Municipal Administration), Y Srilakshmi IAS. The Municipal workers will resume duty on Thursday 11 January 2024.

Over 8,000 workers in Andhra Pradesh took part in the strike demanding regularisation of the services of contract workers, a salary of ₹18,500/- to Clean Andhra Pradesh (CLAP) vehicle drivers, and an extension of welfare benefits to all workers.

According to Botcha Satyanarayana, apart from a salary of ₹21,000/- per month, various other benefits will be provided to the municipal workers. “Salary will be paid for the strike period and an amount of ₹1,000/- will be given to each worker to buy clothes for Pongal,” said the Minister. Negotiations pay off as municipal workers clinch higher wages and benefits, all set to resume duty and ensure cleaner streets from Thursday.

The municipal workers in Visakhapatnam organised a huge rally on Tuesday raising slogans in support of their demands and continued to be on strike. Meanwhile, garbage piled up everywhere and bins overflowed due to the strike. Though the civic authorities roped in private workers in some areas, it failed to improve the situation. Even people’s representatives, including the Visakhapatnam Mayor and some Corporators, cleaned roads in their wards leading from the front.

