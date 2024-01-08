As the ongoing strike of the Anganwadi workers and GVMC workers continues for over 27 days, heaps of garbage pile up in the streets of Vizag. It was observed that some of the gated communities and apartment complexes in the city are burning those accumulated garbage. The GVMC Commissioner, Saikanth Varma IAS, in a statement urged the citizens to not burn the garbage, as it can only cause more harm to the environment.

The streets of Vizag have seen an increase in overflowing of the garbage bins. The huge heaps of garbage on the roads turn into a breeding place for mosquito, increasing the chance of diseases. In order to tackle the waste management issue in the city, the GVMC has arranged for temporary workers and private vehicles to collect the garbage.

The accumulation of waste on the streets is getting really uncomfortable for the citizens of Vizag, as they reek of garbage. Here’s what some of the residents have to say, about the increasing garbage pile up in Vizag in conversation with team Yo!

“The GVMC workers have got to stop being on strike, or the government should make other accommodations, as the accumulated waste is turning out to be a serious issue in our street”, said Sudha a 45 year old resident in Chinna waltair colony.

Some of the apartment residents complain that the garbage outside their building is piling up, and no one is acting on it. “The garbage disposal is usually handled by my maid, and she disposes it of in the garbage can outside our building, which is now starting to stink and cause us all discomfort”, added Shilpa, a resident in Lawsons Bay Colony.

“A few of the GVMC workers have cleaned our area after almost a week, and it feels good to know that the Government is taking some action on this issue”, said a 21 year old Tanmay, resident of Seethammadhara colony in Vizag.

The GVMC Commissioner, through a statement, has requested the citizens of Vizag to cooperate and adopt better waste management disposal systems. He also encouraged the welfare association and colony presidents, volunteers to educate the residents about the environmental impact of piling up the garbage.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.