Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat has urged the Korean Consulate to explore investment opportunities in Visakhapatnam.

According to a press note issued by the MP, he, during a recent discussion with representatives from the Korean Consulate highlighted the opportunities for investment in Visakhapatnam with focus on manufacturing, technology, and tourism.

The MP has emphasised the positive impact that the Korean could bring to the region’s development.

Recalling the transformation brought by Kia Motors in Andhra Pradesh, Sribharat said the organisation created nearly 20,000 jobs. He urged the Korean Consulate to consider similar transformative projects in Visakhapatnam, which offers a progressive, transparent policy environment and an expanding infrastructure network.

The MP also discussed recent developments concerning the land previously held by LG Polymers, noting that Visakhapatnam has 200 acres of strategically located land available for redevelopment.

Highlighting potential applications, he suggested that this area could be developed into a clean manufacturing or electronic fabrication hub, with accompanying facilities such as cultural spaces, restaurants, and tourism-oriented amenities.

Drawing parallels with Vedanta’s smart township and manufacturing plans, the MP has proposed that LG Polymers’ land could support similar future-forward projects.

He has further outlined Visakhapatnam’s ambition to establish a well-distributed metro network and extended an invitation to Korean entities to participate in the venture.

Further, the MP has sought collaboration in shipbuilding initiatives, pointing a large contract awarded to Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) and the potential for partnerships in maritime industries.

Sharing his experiences with Korean culture, particularly enjoying its cuisine and the tradition of showing respect toward elders.

He has encouraged efforts to establish direct tourist connections between Korea and Visakhapatnam to enhance cultural exchange and increase tourism traffic between the two nations.

Also read- Entry fee at Rushikonda beach, Visakhapatnam, from January 1

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu