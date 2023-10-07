In a significant development, Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao met with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane to address the issue of runway resurfacing works at Visakhapatnam International Airport (VIA).

Narasimha Rao expressed deep concern regarding the Indian Navy’s plan to partially close the airport’s runway for an extended 4.5-month period. He argued that such a prolonged closure would not only inconvenience passengers but also disrupt crucial business operations in the region.

Drawing attention to successful runway resurfacing projects at Hyderabad and Pune airports, Narasimha Rao highlighted the efficient use of modern methods and technology. At both airports, the runways were resurfaced in less than a month.

In his meeting, MP Narasimha Rao appealed to the Defence Minister and Defence Secretary to pace up the runway resurfacing process at Visakhapatnam Airport, advocating for a considerably shorter timeframe than the proposed 4.5 months. He emphasised that the incorporation of Airport-Grade Steel Guard (AGSG) technology could not only accelerate the process but also extend the longevity of the runway surfaces.

