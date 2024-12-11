Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said that Google has shown interest in setting up its centre in Visakhapatnam after its team visited the city.

The company has signed an MoU with the Andhra Pradesh government and all this credit goes to IT Minister Nara Lokesh, according to the Chief Minister.

Addressing the Collectors’ conference at Amaravati on 11 December, the Chief Minister talked about the centre and said, “Once Google starts its operations in Visakhapatnam, it spurs the growth of the city further.”

“We should not expect results immediately after starting efforts. We should go on trying till we achieve what we want,” said the Chief Minister. Similarly, creating opportunities during a crisis is the quality of a leader.

The Chief Minister exhorted Collectors to work smart rather than work hard.

As many as 20 new policies were brought and being implemented in the State with an aim to generate 20 lakh jobs, he claimed.

It was decided to complete the Polavaram project by 2027, said the Chief Minister and directed the Collectors to hold ‘revenue sadassulu’ in a serious manner. There should be no potholes on R&B roads by Sankranti, said the Chief Minister at the conference.

Also read- Union Minister to Commission INS Nirdeshak in Visakhapatnam in Dec 18

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.