With the Eid-al-Adha (Bakrid) 2021 to be celebrated on 21 July, mosques in Vizag have been instructed not to allow more than 50 members for offering prayers. This decision has been taken in view of the existing Covid-19 situation and in order to ensure that safety protocols are followed to avoid the spread of cases. On Saturday, the Visakhapatnam District officials were instructed by the Andhra Pradesh Government to advise all the mosques and Muslim communities to have only 50 percent occupancy for offering prayers and people have been told to bring their own mats for praying.

An order has been issued in this regard by the Minorities Welfare Department officials in the district, advising Muslims to offer prayers only at the mosque/home and avoid prayers at public places or at Eidgahs. Even the mosques are to allow only 50 members and strictly maintain social distancing and Covid-19 norms by wearing masks. People have been advised to avoid shaking hands before and after Eid prayers and greet each other from a safe distance. Particularly, senior citizens, pregnant women and children in Vizag have been asked to celebrate Bakrid 2021 safety by offering prayers from their homes. District administration has asked people with symptoms such as fever, cold and cough to strictly stay at home and not go to the mosque. Also, while sacrificing animals, people will have to wear hand gloves, face mask and PPE Kit.

Major mosques in Vizag are at Jagadamba Junction, Ukkunagaram, MVP colony, near Visakha Valley school on the highway and Yendada.