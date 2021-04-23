In light of the raging Covid-19 pandemic in the state of Andhra Pradesh, the Central Government, the Andhra Pradesh State Government and the Andhra Pradesh State Waqf Board have set some safety guidelines to be followed at the mosques of Visakhapatnam during the holy month of Ramadan. These guidelines were released by the Minority Welfare Department Office, Visakhapatnam District.

The below-mentioned protocols are to be followed by all the Masjid Management Committees in Visakhapatnam, for the safety of all those celebrating Ramadan.

All the Muslims celebrating Ramadan at Mosques must wear a face mask before, during and after their prayers. They should carry their own handwash or hand sanitiser at the Masjid premises and regularly apply it on their hands. If possible, they should perform their prayers (Namaz) at home and avoid going to the Masjid. All the Muslims that are below the age of 10 years and those that are above the age of 60 years must do their prayers from their homes.

Haleem or any other kind of offering should not be provided by the Masjid Management at any of the mosques in Visakhapatnam. All the Muslims must maintain a gap of 6 feet between each other while performing their prayers at a mosque. These guidelines set by the Government and the Andhra Pradesh State Waqf Board must be followed at all times within the mosque premises.

All the people fasting during Ramadan are advised to look after their health as much as they can. This year, the holy month of Ramadan will be from 13 April 2021 to 12 May 2021.

Wish you a very happy Ramadan 2021!