All Vishnu Manchu fans can relax now as his latest Telugu film Mosagallu has got its digital release on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. Ever since the theatrical release of the film back in March 2021, this movie’s OTT release has been awaited by everyone. It is particularly exciting for everyone as a Tollywood film is rarely shot simultaneously in Telugu and English, which is the case with Mosagallu. Hence, people have been wondering where to watch Mosagallu.

Mosagallu features an ensemble cast to watch out for, with Manchu and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead, along with Suniel Shetty, Navdeep and Naveen Chandra. The plot follows two individuals – Arjun and Anu – who commit the biggest IT scam in the world. The film is reportedly based on true events from 2016 where US taxpayers were conned by Indian telecallers.

Directed by Hollywood-based Jeffrey Gee Chin, Mosagallu was originally scheduled to release theatrically on 5 June 2020 but its release had to be postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It was eventually released in the theatres earlier this year on 19 March 2021.

With an ambitious budget of approximately 51 crores (the most ever in Vishnu Manchu’s career), Mosagallu aims high but looking at the box office collections of the film, it can be said that the film’s concept was good but was executed poorly. But the hopes for the film’s success have been reignited with its digital release as Mosagallu will now reach a wider audience.

Nevertheless, fans of Vishnu Manchu can now stop asking where to watch and stream Mosagallu in Telugu on Amazon Prime Video, with English subtitles.