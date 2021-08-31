Volume 1 of Season 5 of the popular Netflix show Money Heist is less than a week away and the makers have left no stone unturned to remind us to mark 3 September, 2021 on our calendars. Earlier in the month, Netflix had released the trailer for Volume 1. Be it YouTube or Instagram, it only had to be an advertisement for it to be the Money Heist Fan Anthem; ‘Jaldi Aao’.

The ‘Jaldi Aao’ song is set along with the Money Heist’s official tune, Bella Ciao, and chants ‘Come soon’ in different Indian languages. It stars Indian celebrities like Anil Kapoor, Rana Daggubati, Hardik Pandya, Radhika Apte, and Shruti Haasan. The video song recreates a few characters and moments from the show. While Shruti Haasan is seen channeling Nairobi, with a flower in her mouth, Anil Kapoor dances on the money bed just like Denver did during the first heist.

The Fan Anthem reaffirmed that Money Heist need not only be watched in Spanish and English but can now be streamed in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil also.

Yes, Money Heist is now streaming with Tamil and Telugu audio.

No, Tokyo is not Tirunelveli and Nairobi is not Nellore. — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) February 26, 2021

With all the buzz around Money Heist Season 5, here are all the major updates that have been dropped:

#1 Two-Part Finale

It all started on 24 May 2021 when Netflix announced that Money Heist is finally coming back with Season 5. This post also revealed that Season 5 will have two parts and each will be released separately. While Volume 1 is scheduled to premiere on 3 September, 2021, Volume 2 is scheduled to stream on 3 December, 2021.

La Casa de Papel / Money Heist is finally coming back! Part 5: Volume 1 premieres September 3

Part 5: Volume 2 premieres December 3 pic.twitter.com/kHQfVhw84F — Netflix (@netflix) May 24, 2021

#2 Two New Characters

With less than a fortnight for the release, on 20 August, 2021, came another drop from the makers that managed to create a buzz. The announcement revealed two new characters for the show. One is Rene, played by Miguel Angel Silvestre, and the other is Berlin’s son Rafael, played by Patrick Criado.

La Casa de Papel / Money Heist Part 5 Volume 1 introduces two new characters: René (Miguel Ángel Silvestre) the love of Tokio’s life and Berlin’s son, Rafael (Patrick Criado) Find out more on September 3 pic.twitter.com/eCj5rziQkx — Netflix (@netflix) August 19, 2021

#3 Title And First Glimpses Of First Five Episodes

In a first, and unusual promo release, from the makers, a video revealed the titles of the first five episodes that are lined up for Volume 1 of Season 5. Along with the titles, the 43 seconds video snippet also gave a sneak-peek into each episode hinting at where the plot leads to.

La Casa de Papel / Money Heist Part 5 Vol 1. premieres this Friday! Here’s a rundown of the new episode titles pic.twitter.com/ucKJqL1tkB — Netflix (@netflix) August 30, 2021

The five episodes titles in Volume 1 have been revealed as:

Episode 1: The End of the Road

Episode 2: Do You Believe in Reincarnation?

Episode 3: Welcome to the Show of Life

Episode 4: Your Place in Heaven

Episode 5: Live Many Lives

While all the updates and promotional videos about Money Heist Season 5 have been rewarding, the GOLD in the heist is Verve Logic, a Jaipur-based company. Calling it ‘Netflix & Chill holiday’, the company has announced a holiday on 3rd September, 2021. Reacting to the viral post circulating on social media, Netflix India retweeted “We had our “bank work” excuses ready for our boss but this is fantastic”.