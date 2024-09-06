Mokshagna Teja, son of actor Balakrishna, is all set make his debut as a hero in the film, Simba, to be directed by Prashant Varma of The Hanuman fame. Releasing the first look of Mokshagna in his next venture on to mark the birthday of the NTR’s grandson on 6 September, Prashant Varma revealed that the smart-looking boy is the hero of his next movie. The director has been hinting at the debut of Mokshagna as a hero for the past two days with a series of posts on social media.

Prasanth Varma the other day said that as many as 20 scripts were being prepared to make movies and the first six films would made with big heroes. There would be one film every year, he said. Being produced by Tejaswini Nandamuri, second daughter of Balakrishna, the movie is generating a buzz even before it goes on floors. In an interview recently, Balakrishna revealed updates about Mokshagna’s debut film.

“The film will be launched soon and the groundwork is going on,” Balakrishna, who completed his 50-year journey as an actor, said. The fans of Balakrishna are eagerly waiting for the grand entry of Mokshagna Teja into the cinema field through this debut, so that he may continue the legacy of his father.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu