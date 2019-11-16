Andhra Pradesh MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi gets suspended from TDP

Tension brewed in the Telugu Desam Party on Friday when Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi filed a complaint against the party leaders alleging that they had targeted him on social media. The complaint was lodged with Commissioner of Police Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao.

MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi alleged that the TDP leaders had posted abusive comments against him on social media to tarnish his image. He sought strict action against them. Just minutes after the legislator lodged the complaint, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu issued suspension orders against Vamsi. A show-cause notice was also issued by TDP disciplinary committee chairman Varla Ramaiah demanding the MLA for an explanation regarding his anti-party activities.

The notice stated that the party viewed Vamsi’s actions as indisciplinary since he had not responded to the party’s negotiations when Naidu constituted a committee with MP Kesineni Nani and former MP Konakalla Narayana to discuss and resolve his issues. It further added that Vamsi declared his support to the YSRCP, which is considered a gross breach of discipline. Ramaiah also added that failure to respond to the party’s notice would result in stricter action against the leader.

MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi said that suspension orders are pointless since he no longer wishes to work with the Chief Chandrababu Naidu and his son, Lokesh. He stated that he had already submitted a resignation to the TDP Party two weeks earlier. In further scathing comments against the leaders, MLA Vamsi said Chandrababu Naidu wishes to project only his son as the future of TDP and none of the other leaders were respected. He said he worked like a ‘soldier’ for TDP for fifteen long years, and decided to quit because his self-respect was at stake in the party.

The leader even said he is unsure about his career as an MLA and hasn’t decided if he wants to quit. He said the current YSRCP government’s initiatives serve the poor, and he would like to support the party’s developmental activities.