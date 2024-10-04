On 3 October, Visakhapatnam witnessed a heartwarming moment as a 50-year-old man, Biswajit, who had gone missing due to mental health issues, was finally found and reunited with his family after 26 years! Hailing from Madhanmohanpur village in Bankura district, West Bengal, Biswajit disappeared twenty-six ago. Ever since his family has been searching for him.

Three months ago, Biswajit was found outside former IAS officer and activist EAS Sarma’s house. Donned in torn-up clothes, he appeared to be in a disturbing state.

Moved by his plight, Sarma contacted Pragada Vasu, Secretary of the Association for Urban and Tribal Development (AUTD), who quickly ensured Biswajit’s transfer to a shelter in Bhim Nagar, Visakhapatnam, and treated him with the medical attention needed.

Vasu then arranged for Biswajit’s admission to the Government Hospital for Mental Care in Visakhapatnam. It was here that Dr Rakesh, a duty doctor, discovered Biswajit’s name in a missing persons database. He traced it back to a report filed in West Bengal. The hospital then immediately informed Biswajit’s family. His brother, Bangsi Badan, and other relatives immediately made the journey to Visakhapatnam.

Bangsi remembered his brother as a once-bright science student, whose promising future was derailed by mental health challenges.

Despite their relentless efforts over the years, the family had been unable to locate Biswajit until now. “We searched for so long without any hope, but today, we are filled with joy and relief to have him back,” Bangsi said, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

In turn, the doctors informed the family that Biswajit had shown marked improvement under their care. After being found, the man was treated at the hospital, and after receiving the required medication, he was reunited with his family in Visakhapatnam, bringing a long and painful chapter to a close.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.