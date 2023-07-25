The missing case of an IIT-Hyderabad student ended in a tragedy as he was found dead on the Vizag shores this morning. D Karthik (21) was a second-year undergraduate student from the Mechanical Engineering branch at IIT-H and hailed from the Nalgonda district.

It may be recalled that the youngster mysteriously went missing from the college campus on 17 July 2023, raising suspicions of depression and stress. According to his hostel mates, Karthik, a rather sharp student, had three backlogs, which put him under immense pressure. Unable to cope, he ran from the hostel on 17 July and reached Visakhapatnam via Janmabhoomi Express.

On reaching Visakhapatnam, Karthik reportedly went off the grid and only switched on his mobile phone to make payments for food and essentials. This aided the Sangareddy Police in ascertaining his location as Vizag. Upon learning this, Karthik’s parents, along with the Sangareddy District police, reach the city to trace their son.

In coordination with the Visakhapatnam Police, they found that Karthik roamed near RK Beach, VUDA Park, and other areas under the II-Town PS limits. Despite a stringent search in these localities, the cops failed to spot the student. On Tuesday, the Vizag officials found the missing IIT Hyderabad student dead on a beach under the Arilova PS limits. The bereaving parents left for their native village with Karthik’s mortal remains for the last rites.

The police believe Karthik committed suicide on 20 July by pumping into the sea at RK Beach. As per reports, the lifeless body was found decomposed, and the identity was ascertained with the help of the mobile phone in the trouser pocket.

